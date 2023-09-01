Laguna Sports Update: Week of Sept. 1

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

FOOTBALL (1-1)

Laguna Stops Dana 24-10

The Breakers traveled to Dana Hills last Friday night and survived the slippery turf conditions (slips, fumbles lost) to earn the win. Laguna took the opening kickoff and went 74 yards on 12 plays before settling for a 22-yard field goal by Nico Vidaurri-Tucker. Breakers stopped Dana on their only possession of the initial quarter on six plays and 17 yards before closing the period on a 5-play drive capped with a 28-yard Jackson Kollock toss to Charlie Hunt for the score.

Dana scored their only points in the second period after a Laguna fumble recovery on the Breaker 13-yard line. After three plays, the Dolphins had lost eight yards and settled for a 38-yard field goal. The Breakers’ two other possessions were plagued by penalties that stopped the momentum.

In the third period, Dana scored on their second possession, aided by two Laguna penalties to tie the game with 6:22 remaining in the quarter. Laguna quickly responded to retake the lead with a four-play drive, with a big chunk earned on a 48-yard pass play from Kollock to Ryner Swanson. With his constant pressure on the Dana pass game, Ryner was huge on defense in the second half. A couple of clear fumbles by the Dana quarterback were ruled “incomplete passes” by the officiating crew, which had their moments in the contest. Nick Rogers had another solid game with 109 yards and two scores, moving into ninth place on the Laguna career rushing log with 1,501 career yards and 14 touchdowns.

Up Next: Friday, Sept. 1, against Northwood (1-1) at Irvine High School. The Timberwolves will be out to prevent another Laguna upset after losing the past two seasons.

Next week, on Sept. 8, the Breakers will host Santa Ana for the first time at 7 p.m. at Guyer Field. Laguna has officially played the Saints three times, all at the Santa Ana Bowl. A 6-0 loss in 1953, 2008 in CIF, a surprising 35-14 win highlighted by four touchdowns thrown by Austin Paxton to Chris Paul for the upset win. The last meeting was in 2016, again in CIF play, where the Saints crushed Laguna 66-27.

The series results exclude six quarter doubleheaders with Santa Ana HS at the Santa Ana Bowl

9/27/46 with Brea – Olinda vs. Santa Ana

9/26/47 with Garden Grove vs. Santa Ana

10/2/48 with Garden Grove vs. Santa Ana

Laguna Beach played the first, third and sixth quarters. Santa Ana HS views the contest as a win against a combined opponent.

Individual Stats

Rushing: Jackson Kollock 16-90, Nick Rogers 15-109, Declan Murray 1-9, Preston Towe 1-3, Team 2-(10)

Receiving: Charlie Hunt 4-56, Nick Rogers 4-24, Ryner Swanson 3-63

Passing: Jackson Kollock 25-11-0 143 yards, 1 TD

Punts: Hudson Mills 3-82 yards, 27 average

All Returns:

Punt: Charlie Hunt 2-11

Interceptions: Declan Murray 110, Marcus Heins 1-0

Kick-off: Chase Tyson 1-9, Charlie Hunt 1–33

Fumbles Recovered: Skyler Schwarm

CROSS COUNTRY:

The 2023 season practices started on Aug. 21, with the first meet at the Fastback Invitational on Sept. 2 at Mt SAC in Walnut. Breakers will run at the Woodbridge Invitational on September 15/16 at the Great Park and will run at the Griak Invitational in Minnesota in late September.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

The inaugural season and Sunset League play start this Sept. 6 at Fountain Valley.

GIRLS GOLF (1-0):

Laguna’s planned scrimmage with Estancia was converted to a regular match, with Laguna opening the 2023 season, defeating the Eagles 253-259 at Costa Mesa Country Club. Laguna sophomore Spencer Anderson was the overall match medalist, with a score of 46. Other Laguna scorers were Glory Belland, Sophomore – 50, Alani Sciacca, Sophomore – 51 and Savannah Wald, Senior – 52.

GIRLS TENNIS (1-0) :

The Breaker’s season started a week earlier with two late additions to the schedule. On Monday, Aug. 28, the squad opened the season with a sound 17-1 defeat of Tesoro, clearly announcing the Breakers are back after last season’s 1-15 run. Jessica McCallum won her two singles matches 6-0, 6-0, while her sister Rebecca swept her matches 6-2, 6-0, 6-1. The #1 doubles team of Ava Chdah/Ryan Levine, the #2 team Kendyl Beresford/Chloe Balliet, and the #3 team of Lola Sabol/Annabella Miller won their sets.

The Breakers faced Woodbridge on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and traveled to JSerra on Sept. 5 and San Clemente on Sept. 7. The Breakers return home on Sept. 8, hosting Palm Desert.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (1-5)

Aug. 24 at Aliso Niguel – lost 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22

Laguna looked like they were going to force a fifth set after tying the contest at 22 in the fourth but could not close out the set win. Tough blocking from Sara Johnson and Ruby Piskun contributed to the comeback that almost succeeded.

Aug. 26 vs. Downey – won 27-25, 25-17, 25-19

Laguna played everyone in the three-set sweep of visiting Downey on Saturday morning at the Gym. Kyra Zaengle led the show with 24 kills, while Hayes Frith had 17 assists, and Morgan Saunders had 16 assists.

Aug. 28 vs. Foothill – lost 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 18-25, 14-16

Laguna had their chances to sweep and were up 18-9 in the third set but were a little over ambitious in their substitutions, losing their momentum and the match to the Knights (3-1). Kyra Zaengle led in kills with 17 and had a great serving run in the first set that put Laguna in control of the match. She set a single 5-set match record with 21 rotation points earned. Sadie Holmes had a great day on blocks with eight block assists, and Meg Gardner had 15 kills.

Up next: Laguna traveled to Dana Hills on Aug. 30 and Beckman on Aug. 31. On Saturday, Sept. 2, they participated in the Portola Tournament. Next week, they are hosting Los Alamitos on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will play in the Dave Mohs /Orange County tournament on Sept. 8 and 9.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL

The 2023 season opened on Aug. 31 against Capo Valley Christian on the Main Beach courts – results next week.

The squad will host Crean Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. at Main Beach in another non-league event.

BOYS WATER POLO (3-0)

Laguna added two more non-league wins this past week, starting with a 14-12 double overtime win over Crean Lutheran at the local pool on Thursday, Aug. 24. Laguna was very generous in playing the entire squad against the Saints and trailed 12-11 after the first overtime period. Goals by Diego Audebert, Jack Bryan, and Cade Anderton in the second OT secured the win. Tyler Swensen came off the bench to earn three saves in the extra periods.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the squad traveled to San Juan Hills and easily crushed the Stallons 18-6. Audebert had three goals, Dylan Williams scored four, and Cade Anderton had three scores in the romp. Eli Taub and Gavin Goode each scored twice. The Breakers will be at the Santa Barbara tournament next Friday and Saturday – Sept. 8 and 9.

Have a note or question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.