Letter: Economy is Going South

All the signs are saying the economy is going south.

The last thing we need is to make it even harder for local businesses to survive. Measures Q and R would be a disaster for Laguna. We see vacancies in our city on a daily basis.

That isn’t the Laguna I want. Why would we want to make it even harder for local businesses to survive? National chains would be able to afford the incredible costs and time delays coming out of Measures Q and R, but not our local Laguna businesses. Next thing you know, we’ll be upset about the proliferation of chain stores in town. Let’s not add to our problems with Measures Q and R. We need to vote no on these harmful initiatives.

Hootan A Hamedani, Laguna Beach