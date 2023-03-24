Letter: Fried Should Reconsider Stance on City Manager

Has Billy Fried become Michael Ray’s Mini-Me? Just when we thought we were rid of Ray, Fried does a tag team display of ad hominem nonsense about criticism of a taxpayer-funded public employee, the city manager!

Who appointed Fried the defender of the city manager? There is real question about her competence. She has recently named and attacked individual residents on the public record. Where is her evidence of this so-called cyberbullying? She did not provide proof and should be required to do so. Let me say again: The city manager is a public employee. Now Fried adopts a Peter Blake diatribe and attacks councilman Weiss. Enough!

Let me suggest that Mr. Fried work out his obvious interest in the community by doing something useful, like serving on one of the city committees that are currently recruiting.

Let me also suggest that the Indy find some new guest opinion columnists. The voters have spoken about Peter Blake. I believe we have all had enough of both Fried and Ray.

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach