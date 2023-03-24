Newly Renovated Medical Clinic Sparks Celebration

Last Thursday, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic held a public open house to celebrate its fully renovated medical home. Pacific Orca owner Ken Mockett spearheaded the $1.5 million renovation, which took two years to complete.

“In my time as CEO and CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, I’ve never been more thrilled, grateful and humbled than I am at this moment,” Dr. Jorge Rubal said as he lifted his glass of champagne at a private reception for major donors before the event. “Today, we celebrate you for making this renovation possible.”

“I finally feel that our facility, functionally and aesthetically, is now equal to the excellent medical services our physicians and nurses provide,” Rubal went on to say.

The centerpiece of the renovation is the Bonnie and Arnold Hano Nutrition Center, located on the second floor. The spacious center includes a well-equipped kitchen and meeting area with state-of-the-art virtual communications technology for in-person and remote instruction.

Guests who toured the modernized clinic discovered its pharmacy, lab, triage room and private check-in. The photography of Laguna’s beaches and canyons from local artists, including Sean Hunter Brown, Ron Chilcote, Patsee Ober, Mitch Ridder, Cory Sparkul and Cliff Wassman, enhance the minimalistic interior design. Laguna Beach artist, Jeff Lavinsky, created a large mural in the children’s section of the lobby. Guests also enjoyed live music by Felisha Dunne and food and beverages from Starfish Restaurant.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Chamber of Commerce included comments by Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

“The nicest people work at the clinic,” Kempf said. “I have friends who come to the clinic, and they love it.”