Letter: Grinch Disguised as Michael Ray

The Grinch arrived in Laguna last week disguised as Michael Ray. Ray wrote a hate-filled column in last week’s edition, and the Indy published it – all in time to steal the Christmas spirit in Laguna. The column was so mean-spirited that it must have been inspired by Grinch-like qualities. And like the Grinch, we must wonder why Ray finds it necessary to be petty and mean and fill his column with lies. An explanation is, “it could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps, his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason of all. May have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach