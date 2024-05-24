Letter: How Laguna became the Big Lots of the coast

You may have noticed in the last few years that Laguna Beach seems to have been taken over by thousands of cars on the weekend that don’t seem to fit here, literally.

PCH has become one large parking lot of cars screeching, honking, and idling loudly at stop lights from Thalia to Broadway. No, it wasn’t always like this. T

his happened during COVID when people wanted something to do in quarantine, and Laguna Beach became the cheapest deal around. Now, millions flock to Laguna from the Inland Empire in search of free parking, free beaches, and a mecca of gelato and ice cream parlors. Businesses have not been helped by this and this is not a demographic that spends money.

So what did the city do? They put their focus into creating a promenade that helps no one, parklets removing further parking, and now are considering a sales tax and other measures to pay for their blank check spending and shortfalls in revenue. Even worse, they got the so-called business and tourism institutions to help them do it. Yep, I am talking about Visit Laguna and the Chamber of Commerce.

As the former treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce and member of the board, I can tell you with certainty that this is the case. I can also attest to the fact that $20,000 was spent of membership funds towards fighting the Measure Q initiative without my knowledge or approval, and that the members should have been notified that their dues and contributions were going to be spent this way.

For the last year, I have shared concerns about dozens of businesses closing down in the city and lack of enforcement of parking as cars park for days without receiving tickets. In fact, while it wasn’t reported to the community, a car sat in front of businesses on Forest for almost five days with a dead body in it. I requested and have analyzed the parking citation and parking meter records, and it appears we are losing tens of thousands of dollars a month in parking revenue and yet the city appears to have hired a pollster to get your opinions on city spending and sales taxes before they drop it on you.

Ask yourself, why are businesses closing down or leaving, and what has the city done to actually help businesses? What has our tourism and Chamber done to help and protect businesses? And, how are the BID dollars being utilized to help businesses? We are losing out on capturing revenue; the city hasn’t proposed new forms of revenue and instead is thinking of ways to tax you more.

But hey, you have a really sexy village entrance at the tune of $12 million and a promenade on the way for millions more. Let’s throw in a parking garage for the golden calf trifecta.

Doug Vogel, Laguna Beach