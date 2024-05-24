Town Crier: Week of May 24

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Announces Summer Camp Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, which also serves Saddleback Valley, has announced its upcoming summer camp programs. These programs are tailored to provide safe, fun, and enriching experiences for children from June 17 through Aug. 16 in Laguna Beach and June 17 through Aug. 2 in Saddleback Valley.

With a steadfast commitment to nurturing every child’s inherent strengths, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach offers a dynamic array of activities tailored to foster personal growth, social development, and a passion for lifelong learning at two convenient locations in Laguna Beach.

Participants will engage in exciting field trips that expand their horizons and ignite curiosity. Basketball showdowns promote teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy competition. Unforgettable adventures where friendships are forged and memories are made.

Additionally, specialty camps at Canyon Branch, such as Basketball Camp, Art Camp, Destination Innovation Science Camp, Skate Camp, and Action-Packed Adventure Camp (APAC) offer exciting opportunities for children to explore their interests and talents.

Action-Packed Adventure Camp (APAC) is a unique program featuring hikes, rock climbing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and an overnight camping trip at the Irvine Ranch Outdoor Education Center.

For more information visit bgclagunabeach.org or call (949)494-2535 to reserve a place.

American Legion and VFW to Conduct Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 27, the Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of comrades who died protecting our country in wars and conflicts. The ceremony will take place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Carla Hogan, a Gold Star Mother. American Gold Star Mothers is a private nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited.

During the ceremony, many organizations place floral offerings on the Heisler Park Memorial Monument. Please ensure your organization’s name is attached for those who wish to send or bring floral arrangements. Flower deliveries are suggested to be made by 9:30 a.m. Those who intend to send or bring floral arrangements, please call Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016. No glass containers. For more information, contact Richard Moore at (949) 637-4437.

Circus Bella presents its 15th Annual Circus in the Parks Season

On Sat., June 8, San Francisco-based Circus Bella will perform two free shows at 1 and 3 p.m. at Bluebird Park, 772 Cress Street, Laguna Beach. The show is for children of all ages and includes live music by Rob Reich and the six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band. Audiences are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and small folding chairs to all locations. More information can be found at circusbella.org.

Art-To-Go is Head-To-Toe Opening Reception June 6 at City Hall

Those who like art and fashion will love “Head to Toe,” the 2024 Art-To-Go exhibition presented by The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts. A preview show runs June 3 through June 13 at Laguna Beach City Hall. A free public reception is June 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.

“City Hall is a great starting place for First Thursdays Art Walk” said Rick Graves, The Artists Fund president. “Many artists will be in attendance.”

More than 35 originals by Festival exhibitors will be displayed. The theme references to fashion, as seen in several pieces, but many artists expanded on their interpretation of “Head-To-Toe.” Examples include “Diamonds are Forever,” an abstract glass wall sculpture by Lynleigh Love, and a sea anemone by photographer Sharon Williams.

The reception will include live music by Felisha Dunne and refreshments. It is presented in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Department, 505 Forest Avenue. For more information, visit TheArtistsFund-foa.org.

Corky Smith Paddle Out and Celebration of Life June 1

Come celebrate the life of Corky Smith, aka Christian Briggs Morris Smith, on Saturday, June 1, at Brooks Street Beach at noon. Smith was a Brooks St. Surfing Classic Champion and June 1 marks the opening of the waiting period for the 58th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic.

At 1 p.m., the celebration of Smith’s life continues at the Sandpiper, aka the Dirty Bird. Share stories and a beverage with all those who knew this Laguna legend. Smith and his wife Linda met at the Sandpiper. Headbands in honor of Smith are encouraged at both the paddle out and at the Bird. You can either make your own like Corky did or can find one on Amazon.

No Square Theatre’s Dogfight Musical Extended Through June 1

After sold out audiences in its opening weekend, No Square Theatre’s Dogfight musical has been extended through June 1. As reviewed by The Orange Curtain Review, “Even musical skeptics may want to attend this rendition of Dogfight. No Square Theatre manages to create an elaborate, engaging, and wildly funny show that is well worth the audience’s time.”

This hauntingly beautiful musical, by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) and Peter Duchan, was praised by countless critics and nominated for numerous awards,

winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film, Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey set in the 1960s that stays with you long after the performance.

No Square Theatre, last year’s winner of Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s Best Arts Program for its 30th Anniversary production of local favorite Lagunatics, is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach, two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School. The high school has ample free parking. Seating is extremely limited, and the theatre has enjoyed a long run of sold-out events, so tickets must be purchased in advance. Drinks and refreshments are available for purchase. Visit the website at nosquare.org for additional information on events, auditions, and classes and to purchase tickets.