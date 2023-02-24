Letter: Impressed With Local High School Philanthropy

Last week Denny Freidenrich and I met with a dozen Laguna Beach high school students working to bring clean water to villages in Africa and Asia where women and children must walk miles each day for this basic necessity of life.

As part of “Walking for Water,” a nonprofit founded by Laguna resident Susan Hough, these young activists’ mantra is “if they have to walk for water, so can we.”

Denny and I were so impressed with these students’ commitment to helping others. Last year, this group raised $100,000, which paid for wells, a school in a Tibetan refugee camp in rural India and tuition for African kids who otherwise would be unable to further their education. To date, the nonprofit has built 37 wells in West Africa and India and paid 4,174 kids’ tuition in sync with its mission statement: “Water is Life. Knowledge is power.” Their goal on March 26 is to match or exceed $100,000 this year.

Thanks to Hough and her nonprofit, Laguna Beach High School students are learning early that by expanding their circle of caring beyond themselves, they can make positive changes in individuals’ lives, making the world a more connected and better place for all of us. We invite you to meet and sponsor these teens at their high school walk-a-thon and auction next month. To find out more about the group’s goals and how you can help, please click on www.wisdomspring.org.

Robin Pierson, Laguna Beach