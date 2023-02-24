Letter: What Was Newsworthy about Oligino-Laux Project?

What was so newsworthy about the “Historic St. Clair Home Gets a Facelift” story about an Oligino-Laux project that merited a prime spot on the front page of the Indy? The answer can be found in the “Business of the Week” sponsored content on page 12: “Oligino Laux Construction: Making Dreams a Reality.”

I get that the Indy is free local newspaper that’s totally dependent on ad revenues to cover its costs, let alone make a profit. I get that the Indy long ago ceded its editorial functions to its columnists rather than take a stand that might displease its advertisers. The result may be a mixed bag in terms of accuracy, but at least readers get exposed to a diverse set of opinions on local issues, and the Indy gets to claim a degree of editorial independence. You’ll lose even that if readers think the Indy is a pay-to-play paper.

Chris Quilter, Laguna Beach