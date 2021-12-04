Letter: In Defense of Michele Monda

In his column, aka “Mendacity on the Coast”, Michael Ray takes a not so veiled attack on Michele Monda’s character. I was really surprised that the Indy lets these obvious misogynistic attacks get printed as a “Column”. What does where she and her husband live matter in the discussion on local Laguna issues?

Monda is known as a leading Laguna Republican. So, one would expect that she would be a supporter of Blake and in sync with Liberate Laguna/Laguna Forward policies of rampant development in our commercial districts. Yet, Monda is one of those true Republicans who, while believing in Republican principles of free enterprise and fiscal responsibility, is against corruption in government, hates the influence of dirty money in politics and loves living in Laguna.

I am a Democrat by registration but I hold Michelle in the highest regard because of her principled stance again the bullies in Liberate Laguna/Laguna Forward’s Political Action Committee.

It must irritate Ray and his small group of rich developers and their well-funded PAC that the principles of a resident serving Laguna, the preservation of our history and of a clean and peaceful environment for resident’s enjoyment binds both Democrats and Republicans in a common goal. Is this what is behind this character assassination attempt? It won’t work, Ray!

What is great about the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative is that it is supported by residents from both sides of the aisle and not by politicians and their developer money. Bravo Monda, you must be doing something right to be singled out in such an obnoxious manner. Keep up the good fight for Laguna.

Armando Baez, Laguna Beach