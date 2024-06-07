Letter: Juggling too many balls

I am astounded at the number of major infrastructure projects the City Council currently has under consideration. In my 30-plus years of living here, I cannot recall our council directing city staff (plus myriad external consultants) down so many different and large-scale exploratory trajectories.

Can they really believe that our small community can absorb the potential takeover of 6 plus miles of Coast Highway, plus ownership and revamping of 2.5 miles of SR 133; on top of building a new fire station, expanding the utilization of the recently purchased Community & Recreation Center, and assessing the feasibility of two low-income housing developments? The planning, financial burden, potential liability, and staffing requirements associated with these projects represent a hefty investment.

If after 3 plus years of studying designs for a little block-long Promenade we still have no resolution, one must wonder how much benefit will come from having so many significant projects on the table at any given time.

Marilyn Coll, Laguna Beach