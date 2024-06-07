Letter: LBHS Scholarship Foundation great for local youth

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) awarded 128 graduating seniors at Laguna Beach High School over $465,000 plus a $200,000 naval reserve officers training corps scholarship on Friday.

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation started in 1947, over 70 years ago, by the combined efforts of the community volunteers of the Board of Directors and Laguna Beach High School faculty and generous donors.

Thank you to the donors and the foundation’s board of directors for doing such an excellent job of developing the resources to provide scholarship assistance to these exceptional graduating seniors who will be attending two—or four-year colleges or vocational schools.

Scholarships are awarded for academic achievement, athletic endeavors, financial need, good citizenship, leadership, personal courage, the arts, music, school spirit, community service and more.

We are so lucky to live in Laguna Beach and have such generous patrons.

Jim Kelly, Laguna Beach