Theresa Keegan’s guest opinion piece comments on Dr. Michael John Mammone’s tragic death and murder is a moving tribute to all who serve when our own lives may be in peril.

Thanks, Theresa for making me (and I hope others with whom shared her viewpoint) pause and appreciate the day in all its glorious offerings. I, too, didn’t know Dr. Mammone, but I join her in mourning him. Peace.

Vincent Thomas, a visiting reader from Rock Island, Ill.