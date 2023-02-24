Letter: Ray Keeps Blowing Toxic Fumes

Just when we voted Peter Blake out of office and with it, we thought, Blake’s abusive conduct, Michael Ray is determined to keep blowing toxic fumes.

Without any evidence, Ray uses his platform once again to attack his perpetual scapegoat, Village Laguna, and worse yet, sitting Council member, George Weiss, as in his opinion, somehow implicated in the fouling of the City Manager’s house.

Ray’s longstanding personal animosity toward Village Laguna is galloping directly toward libel. It is time for The Indy to stop this nonsense and suggest that Ray limit his bloviating to embarrassing recollections of bad speeches he’s given.

On the matter of the current city manager, rather than trot out the usual targets of his invective, I recommend that Ray query Councilman Mark Orgill about what the councilman learned over the previous three years from longtime current and former city employees, residents and business people about this city manager’s qualifications, decision-making, leadership and management skills.

It does not speak well of the current city manager that there have been so many instances of conflict and concern; her predecessor was almost invisible to residents. He did his job as all such professionals should. He in no way became an issue, nor did he seek to become known as anything other than the person who managed at the direction of the council. And let’s not forget that it was Peter Blake who cast the deciding vote to hire her.

Better yet, rather than spend our taxpayer dollars on outside legal advice over a “$20 dollar traffic ticket,” let me suggest that the council direct the city manager to stop wasting time in city council meetings complaining about individuals who register their concerns about city administration. That is how government works. This kind of unprofessional behavior should be considered by the council during the city manager’s next performance review. I see much to be concerned about.

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach