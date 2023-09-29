Letter: Let us restore trust in city government

It seems a targeted effort is underway to vilify councilmember Weiss over costs and causes of the separation of former city manager Dupuis with no pushback from the council or any fact-finding organization.

I believe the current mayor and mayor pro tem are at the heart of this problem, not councilmember Weiss.

Let’s take some time to right the record and call out facts.

About one year ago, I was sitting in a neighborhood ‘information session’ on Measure Q where the current Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem spoke against Measure Q with condescension and contempt for the Measure and, more importantly, toward the Measure organizers.

It is one thing to make a reasoned argument; it is another to speak in snide and dismissive tones about the individuals involved.

At that moment, I realized these are not people I want to represent me.

They failed to rein in the egregious behavior of former councilmember Peter Blake and completely failed to protect councilmember Toni Iseman from Blake’s vicious and libelous personal attacks, so much so that she left public service.

I did not vote for them to have the Orange County DA caution them against violating the Brown Act — that was them — not councilmember Weiss.

I note that they have somehow arranged to avoid passing along the position of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, arrogantly rotating themselves in and out of those two slots, excluding councilmember Weiss – even though by all previous longstanding custom, all councilmembers serve in those positions.

I did not vote for them to speak for me to the media for all these years.

I did not vote for them to have to the media spotlight to make pronouncements about the performance of the CM on handling police, payroll, traffic tickets, so-called cyber-bullying, so-called vandalism, the Hotel Laguna showdown, and most particularly not her so-called stellar performance and then pronouncing that by spending $500K that they somehow saved us money?

I voted for councilmember Orgill in part because he was candid and forthcoming about criticism he received about the failures of the former city manager.

I am wondering why he has remained silent on these matters under the present circumstances.

I especially did not vote for Whalen or Kempf to hire such a massively ineffective PR firm that they failed to pass the Laguna Canyon power undergrounding bond issue in 2022.

So now Laguna faces a potential conflagration like Lahaina. There are just two ways in and out of town. We must underground the powerlines in Laguna Canyon.

It is high time for Whalen and Kempf to follow Blake and their now well-paid acolyte out the door and let us restore trust in city government.

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach