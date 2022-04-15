Letter: Library Purchase

If the City of Laguna Beach does not opt to buy, can the County of Orange sell the property to another buyer for a use other than a library? Our library is not just for kids, but for adults and intergenerational education. Our library is not just for books, but for computer and internet access. Our librarians open the world to our community through their presence and their availability to answer questions and teach research techniques. The library building is an inviting site and use in the heart of Laguna. It is well placed to be found on foot, bike, bus or car. A parking lot would be an inefficient eyesore in that location.

Bobbi Cox, Laguna Beach