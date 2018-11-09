Letter: Local News Outlets Provided Fair Election Coverage

Share this:

Before the election is in the distant past, I want to commend both Stu News and the LB Indy for their fair and even-handed treatment of local election issues over the past few weeks.

In a national climate where election issues are hotly contested, and the news media is vilified by some as “the enemy of the people,” we in Laguna are fortunate to have two local, independent news organizations staffed with hard working people dedicated to upholding the best traditions of the industry.

John Thomas, Laguna Beach