Letter: Navarro has no one to blame but himself

As far as I am concerned, former Laguna resident and White House advisor Peter Navarro has no one to blame for his contempt of Congress conviction but himself.

Had he simply invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege when the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenaed him last year instead of refusing to show up on Capitol Hill and answer questions, he wouldn’t be facing prison time and/or a stiff fine now.

I fully expect Navarro will appeal his conviction, but I doubt he will be exonerated for his crime. He broke the law and now will have to live with the consequences of his defiant behavior.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach