Police Stop Nearly 60 Vehicles During Speeders and Loud Exhaust Taskforce Operation Last Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 10, officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department led its third multi-agency operation this year to target speed violations and loud and modified vehicle exhaust.

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents. Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a city press release. “We appreciate the unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout Orange County and will continue these joint enforcement operations through the end of the year.”

Officers stopped 58 vehicles for vehicle code violations, and 17 were given citations for loud or modified exhaust and emissions.

Ten vehicles were also cited for speeding or exceeding 65 miles per hour, and 39 vehicles were given citations for other offenses.

Sunday’s enforcement included police officers from Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The enforcement effort was started to address safety and quality of life issues affecting residents in Orange County, and coastal communities from San Clemente to Seal Beach, the release said.