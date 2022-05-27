Letter: No Real Parking Enforcement In Laguna

I was recently informed by the Laguna Beach police that they have only two parking enforcement employees on staff, and some days only one is working the entire town. They said it’s a City Council issue that remains to be taken care of but, at one time, Laguna had four to five parking enforcement employees. Two is not enough. Especially not now with the tendency of people to disobey laws, and the anything-goes mindset. We are about to go into the summer season and this is completely unacceptable. I know from living on a beach-access street, people do park illegally. With no deterrent, it’s going to be a very problematic summer in Laguna.

Marsha Bianchi, Laguna Beach