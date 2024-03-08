Letter: Presidential vs. city politics

Now that the United States Supreme Court has unanimously decided that states cannot singlehandedly remove Donald Trump from state ballots in a federal election, there is a sigh of relief that at least one form of our government still abides by the US Constitution instead of the swampy corruption in the halls of Congress and current Presidency. I’d say we, the voters, deserve not to be disenfranchised from voting for candidates simply because an opposing political party chooses to politically persecute their political opposition. This is Kafkaesque-like, and the stuff you see in dictatorial and communist countries, not the US of A.

How would Laguna’s voters feel if a candidate for city council was unilaterally removed from the ballot without any legal authority?

Make no mistake about it: national politics eventually impacts local politics. I don’t know how voters coast to coast will react to Donald Trump’s candidacy this fall, but I am confident I know how Laguna voters would react if one of our own was removed from the ballot for crimes not committed, and certainly without due process.

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach