Opinion: Details matter

It Takes Two Pools to Tango

By Steve McIntosh

Back in 2018, the city, along with an amenable school district, created a plan to resolve expanded city recreation pool use and modern aquatic high school needs. What does that mean?

It meant the city created a 33-meter long, all-deep competition pool, with a shallow, lap and kiddie pool, in a design for Lang Park.

The idea was that the high school would continue to practice in the current 25-meter pool at the school but play water polo and have swim meets at the new, state-of-the-art pool at Lang. All the city programs would move to the new pool and could start at earlier times, allowing the rec kids to be home early and opening the pool up for much-requested after-work lap swims. This would also allow the expansion of city programs.

That plan was abandoned because of pushback from residents after spending $150,000 on study and design.

Today, six years later, the school has the exact same programs, with only 79 kids participating in aquatics, spread out over the entire school year into three seasons.

They are still playing water polo in a pool that is not regarded as a place to play at a higher level.

Sensible Laguna understands that the high school needs a larger pool to play their home games in and to be more competitive. It is way past due.

At the same time, the city recreation programs have grown and still occupy the same pool.They are mostly made up of students from Laguna Beach Water Polo and Beeler Aquatics. Because the High School Water Polo or Swim Teams are in the pool until 6 p.m., these young rec kids practice in the pool until 9 p.m. This is unacceptable and was one of the main criteria that the District used to “justify” the massive pool.

Ironically, the district themselves, along with other studies, show that the $16 million, 50-meter Olympic-sized pool that the school district has approved will not resolve this issue, and the city rec kids will still be in the pool at 9 p.m. This is not a pool size issue; it is a scheduling issue. A 50-meter pool is over half of a football field long and eliminates the kiddie pool altogether, alienating a tradition of parents taking their kids of multiple ages to play and splash in both the kiddie and the big pool.

So, the answer? Two pools, as was decided back in 2018, would resolve all the issues. Only this time, the city builds its own 25-meter pool at one of several viable locations for a city pool, including the new recreation facility. This would allow scheduling programs at any time and would service the entire community, including seniors and kiddies, with a modern kid area. This also saves the city $500,000 or more a year in additional lifeguard staffing costs, needed if joining the school district in the 50-meter pool with no upside.

In turn, the school district builds a state-of-the-art 35-meter all-deep competition pool complete with diving that handles all CIF requirements for high school 25-meter floating goal water polo games.

(Just like dozens of districts and schools are building) Remodel and enlarge the bath house instead of demolishing it.

All are saving the taxpayers an estimated 8 million or more over building a giant 50-meter Olympic pool while lowering district maintenance costs by over 40 percent.

When the district changed its criteria to demand three concurrent water polo practices (To skew the narrative to a 50-meter pool), it totally contradicted the High School Water Polo coach who said at a school board workshop on Sept 2023, “If the city builds their own pool, I would not have to get players out of the pool at 6 p.m. I wouldn’t have to have all my players in the pool at the same time, and I could have varsity go from 4 to 7 p.m. and have JV go from 1:30 to 4 p.m.”

This could all be easily done in a 35-meter pool. Sounds like the solution if you truly want to improve the teams.

Don’t just take our word for it that two pools are needed. History shows it, and School Board President Jan Vickers stated it at the joint City Council/School Board meeting last June 6, twice!

She stated that one large pool will not take care of the problems, and that there will still be kids in the pool at 9 p.m. and that the city needs to step up and build another pool to service their programs.

The city recently distributed a biased “Survey” asking about what citizens want with a pool. However, the choices at the end add some unproven data about the length of time to build but leave out pertinent information, as you see above.

It’s time for the city to step up, stop kicking the can down the road, finally resolve all the pool issues by building its own, and save millions of dollars for the Laguna Beach taxpayers. Come to the 5 p.m. March 12 City Council meeting to discuss this.

Wake up and speak up before another costly mistake is made and more of our money is sent down the drain of an Olympic Lake.

Steve McIntosh is a 43-year resident and co-founder of Sensible Laguna, A Sensible Voice for all of Laguna. Find out more at sensiblelaguna.org.