My first disagreement with Billy Fried was his denigration of Ralph’s, my town square. I go there every day. I am greeted in every aisle by friends, neighbors and the staff. We laugh and joke, complain about the tourists and traffic, and congratulate ourselves on the weather and our good fortune to be here, in the crowded aisles, with our tiny carts filled with the necessities and surrounded by some of Laguna’s best.

David Powers, Laguna Beach