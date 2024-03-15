South Laguna Civic Association hosts annual meeting

More than 125 people interested in the South Laguna community attended the South Laguna Civic Association (SLCA) Annual Meeting on Monday, March 4.

The SLCA’s president and board members provided information on its activities and agenda. Brief presentations and Q&A opportunities with important local officials were also held.

Interim City Manager Sean Joyce and city staff members Alexis Braun, Mark Trestik, Tom Perez and Kai Bond provided details about such topics as the city’s plans for St. Catherine’s, the design of the new Fire Station #4, sidewalks and safety on Coast Highway, management and safety on South Laguna beaches, the Ti Amo property, and other topics. Rick Shintaku, the South Coast Water District General Manager, and his team provided information on the SCWD’s latest thinking regarding 5th Avenue sewer project location, the agency’s need for additional office space, recycled water planning, the Aliso estuary, SCWD voting rights for residents of South Laguna and more.

It was a beautiful evening hosted in the incomparable indoor/outdoor location of The Ranch, which provided both the site and the refreshments to spur good fellowship among residents. Those attending also enjoyed archival footage of the history of the Treasure Island site. To further the engagement of locals, those not members of SLCA were encouraged to join, either as dues-paying members or associate members, and the evening concluded with continuing informal conversations about the many issues of interest regarding South Laguna. More information about SLCA can be found at www.southlaguna.org.