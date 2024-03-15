Laguna Art Museum raises over $450,000 at 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction, benefit and bash

On Saturday, March 2, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) marked 42 years of fostering connections between artists, collectors and the community at the California Cool Art Auction + Benefit + Bash. This pivotal event, serving as LAM’s premier annual fundraiser, raised over $450,000, dedicated to supporting the museum’s dynamic exhibitions, programs and art education initiatives.

The night unfolded as LAM’s most anticipated event of the year, where attendees immersed themselves in the excitement of live and silent auctions. Guests enjoyed a backdrop of specialty-crafted cocktails, delectable appetizers, a red-carpet experience, live music and artist meet-and-greets.

The auction featured artworks from over 100 prominent California artists including luminaries such as Laddie John Dill, Shepard Fairey, Ed Ruscha, Astrid Preston, Elizabeth Orleans, Cristopher Cichocki, Blue McRight, Ed Moses and many more. Participants bid on pieces in the auction online through the museum’s partner Artsy.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to the extraordinary individuals who attended our event, as well as the in-person and remote bidders whose enthusiasm added to the success,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. “Our gratitude extends to the museum trustees, the vibrant community and the exceptional artists who generously contributed their artwork for the auction. It was truly a remarkable gathering to celebrate the rich tapestry of California art.”

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction + Benefit + Bash serves as a beacon of support for the museum’s mission, made possible through the generosity of participating artists, attendees, and supporters. To get involved and make a donation visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/auction.



For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.