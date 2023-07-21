Letter: Ray’s column filled with untruths

Michael Ray has a regular column in the Indy and has been known to consistently fill it with untruths relating to Village Laguna, but his column on July 7 hit the high-water mark for fabrications! He reports that many Village Laguna members testified at a city council meeting concerning the Forest Ave promenade.

In the past month, the promenade has not been on any city council agenda, and therefore, no Village Laguna member could have testified before the city council on this matter. So, either Mr. Ray has upped his lying game, or his memory is failing. Regardless, Ray should not be writing a column in the Indy that is filled with lies or if his mental acuity is in question.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach