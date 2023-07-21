Letter: City manager isn’t being truthful

The city manager is once again not being truthful. The below is so egregious that this information was passed on to me anonymously. This time, it is with city employees who did not get paid on time Friday, July 14. Because the city submitted the payroll late and it was over the city set limit of $1,500,000, the bank rightfully withheld payment until it could be authenticated. Isn’t that what you would want your bank to do? At 9:32 a.m., Bank of America Vice President Kamachi wrote, “There was no bank error causing the delay.” Yet at 10:42 a.m. Shohreh Dupuis wrote an email stating, “Issue was caused by our bank.”

Come on, city manager. Can’t you at least be forthright with your own employees when they think they aren’t getting paid? This behavior seems to be a pattern with Ms. Dupuis. Truth seems always to be a last resort for this city manager.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach