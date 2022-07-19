Letter: Reexamining Demonstrator Hypocrisy

A couple of citizens have written to express their outrage at the local demonstrators challenging the recent decision on Roe v. Wade. They see hypocrisy; certainly, these same demonstrators were supporters of COVID-19 vaccinations mandates. This argument makes sense if the person were someone who slept through civics class. I am surprised that we still have to explain this.

Last year many were saying, “America is the home of the free, don’t tell me what to do.” They were wrong. America is not the home of the free. America is the home of the free, and in any society, especially a democratic one, we all bear responsibility and obligations to everyone else, to look out for others. Don’t parents teach that we are free to do what we want, as long as we do not interfere with the rights of others.

Vaccinations protected two people. They protect the vaccinated from getting COVID-19, and they protected everyone else with whom the wearer comes in contact. It was a fact of life that a person can have COVID-29, be asymptomatic, and still spread it to others. Car insurance protects the driver and all of us from the high costs of accidents caused by uninsured drivers. Motorcycles helmets, odious as they are, protect the rider and protect all of us from paying for long-term, assisted-living 24-hour care for a young motorcycle rider who is brain dead, because he wanted to feel the wind in his hair. You see. These are health issues not civil liberty issues, unless of course you want to participate in society only when there is something in it for you.

In contrast, abortion effects only one person. Funny, politicians never try to tell men what they can and cannot do with their bodies. Oops, I know what comes next. Abortion effects the fetus too. Please read on.

When life begins is not a known fact. There are no facts on the topic. What people believe about when life begins is just that: a belief, often based in religion. For the moment at least, the Constitution contains the “establishment clause” (take a look at it!) What that means to individuals on a day-to-day basis is in my life your beliefs do not get to trump my beliefs. If you think abortion is wrong… don’t have one. And if you think vaccines are wrong, don’t have one. Good luck with that.

Mike Arrajj, Laguna Beach