Letter: Regarding Musings on the Coast

Another week, another puerile column from Michael Ray. Yes, we all get it. Ray doesn’t like Village Laguna. We got it the last 10 times, too. With so much going on in the world, is this childish kerfuffle really all he can find to write about?

The only thing that changes in his weekly redundancy is the wording. This week Ray has decided he likes the word “ain’t”—so much so that he’s used it three times. And his straw man arguments claiming, for instance, that Village Laguna “wants to eliminate outdoor dining” are as absurd as his tortured baseball metaphor (“Strike nine”? Ugh)

I don’t suppose the Indy can ask him to be a better writer, but how about at least asking him to stop writing the same column every week?

Mark Ryan, Laguna Beach