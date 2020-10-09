Letter: Regarding School Board Member’s Earpiece

Does Dee Perry pay Howard Hills by the word? (This is obviously an attempt at humor…I only read the headline of his attack…but my gosh Dee…you certainly have had someone over the course of your tenure willing to create more words than the Gettysburg address.

Dee, I suggest you just follow the rules of the board, not share confidential information…and send Howard packing…(or rumor has it…he already maybe left Laguna because the lawyers were having trouble finding him)

Carrie Reynolds, Laguna Beach

