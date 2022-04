In the over 50 years I’ve lived in this town I never felt ashamed of it until Wells Fargo removed the “Piece-ful Protest” quilts from its display space and our local library removed Jessica De Stefano’s thoughtful small peace sign and Ukrainian flag from her fairy garden. Jessica is a Laguna Beach treasure. She is welcome to place that Ukraine flag next to the larger one by my door anytime.

Nancy Grant, Laguna Beach