Letter: Residents encouraged to take city manager survey

The City just posted a survey for residents to give input on selecting a new city manager. I encourage every resident to take the survey. I sense that they will listen to residents for the first time in six years, and our opinions will finally matter. Here is the link, and it is also posted on the City website under City News: www.surveymonkey.com/r/FZTN7V7.

I believe we need an experienced city manager of a similar-sized city with degrees in public policy. A fiscally responsible city manager who will spend money like it was their own – in other words, ask if it’s necessary and find the best solution at the best price instead of just granting contracts without bids. A city manager who will work for all five Council members instead of just a chosen few. A people person who can build consensus and loyalty among staff. A city manager who is willing to listen to resident concerns and actually cares about solving their issues; someone who understands residents’ passion for Laguna. A city manager who is committed to being transparent and open about what is going on with the City (our interim city manager is a perfect example of this) and respects that residents should be listened to in the running of our town. A cool, calm, mature city manager, experienced and credentialed, capable of steadying the ship of state without chaos. A city manager who delegates authority to their excellent staff and doesn’t tyrannically micromanage them into impotence. A city manager who cares more about residents than tourists. A city manager who understands how special and unique Laguna Beach is and will help preserve our interesting mosaic of a town, yet encourages business growth and compatible development. A city manager who will stop the bleeding at our police department. A city manager who is happy to live here and participate in our fabulously rich culture.

We have a new city council with new thinking. Now is our golden opportunity for more positive, progressive, resident-inclusive change. This time, let’s get it right.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach