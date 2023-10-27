A Moment Like This: LBHS Class of 2003 Celebrates 20-Year Reunion

The Laguna Beach High School Class of 2003 held its 20-year reunion at the Three Arch Bay Clubhouse last Saturday, Oct. 21.

The reunion committee sold 154 tickets and invited 10 former teachers to attend, including their former principal and longtime Laguna Beach resident, Nancy Blade, who worked the check-in table during the event, along with former LBHS guidance counselor Gretchen Ernsdorf.

The committee used local vendors and sponsors, including catering and bartending by Starfish Laguna Beach, florals by LBHS class of 2004 alum Gary Samuelian of Flower Poppi in South Laguna, Laguna Beach Beer Company and photos by Mary Hurlbut.

In addition to the appetizers from Starfish, the reunion committee stayed true to the laidback Laguna vibe and had two taco carts available for dinner.

David Bennett and Isiah Powell, class of 2003 alumni, played a mini set of songs during the event, with Bennett performing a touching “Forever Young” tribute to six former classmates who have passed away.

West Coast DJ, a company owned by LBHS class of 2001 alum Dakota Sottosanto, played the class’s favorite high school songs and provided a giant eight-foot photobooth cube to grab fun photos with former classmates.

“We honestly couldn’t have hoped for a better turnout,” reunion committee organizer Hillary Wolett said. “Laguna Beach artist Karen Petty even held onto our senior year photo wall that was displayed at our grad night back in June of 2003. She kept it in storage for the last 20 years, and it was definitely a highlight for many.”

The reunion committee consisted of six 2003 alumni, including, Christine Cunningham (Anenberg), Katie Olsen, Ashley West, Hillary Wolett (Converse), Paige Wylie (Catering Manager at Starfish) and Kaydi Devlin (Kaydi Devlin Events).