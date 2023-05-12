Letter: Residents Fortunate to have Exceptional City Staff

For over two years, I have provided ADU consulting services to residents wishing to create an ADU on their properties. In this line of work, I often contact staff in the Planning Department and Building Department — and members of the Housing Committee.

It has sometimes been a slow and bumpy road for city staff, the housing committee, architects, builders and me to understand and/or interpret the ongoing new rules mandated by the State of California for ADU creation.

During the entire two years, the front-line staff dedicated to ADUs have been extremely helpful, patient and creative in trying to help the property owners and me. I especially want to put the spotlight of gratitude on Anthony Viera, Dennis Bogle, Geri Ford and Chris Dominguez, for going above and beyond the call of duty in helping property owners and consultants achieve their goals of creating ADUs.

At a time when some staff are being unfairly and terribly maligned, I wanted to make sure the public knows from a first-hand, constant interactor how fortunate we are to have the expertise and willingness of some city staff to work with an open mind and positive attitude on behalf of their constituents.

Elizabeth Pearson, Laguna Beach resident and former mayor