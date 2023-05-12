Letter: Feedback Encouraged at Wednesday’s Promenade Meeting

The Promenade, which runs as Laguna’s main street and vista to our Main Beach Park, is graced with mature shade trees that reflect the street’s name, “Forest Avenue.” Couples, families and walkers gather beneath these trees to visit each other and our unique shops and to enjoy meals both inside and out along Forest Avenue. Next week on Wednesday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Community Center, residents will have the opportunity to provide additional feedback on what they would like our Forest Promenade to look like. Let’s hope that this time instead of picking pavers and light fixtures at the Promenade meeting, we can share large concept ideas. For example, the most successful promenade in Southern California, using resident and visitor feedback measures, is the Palisades Village Promenade in the Pacific Palisades on 15225 Palisades Village Lane. What characteristics does that Promenade have that might work for our Forest Promenade? And how can we best keep and utilize the trees that gave Forest Avenue its name to make Laguna’s Promenade a uniquely beautiful spot for us and our visitors to gather? Let’s remember to keep our Forest Avenue view one of waves, trees and distinctive walker-scaled restaurants and shops that invite you to enter, linger and enjoy.

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach

Editor’s Note: Deborah is the spouse of Councilmember George Weiss and publisher of Methodology and Statistics.