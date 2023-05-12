Town Crier: Week of May 12

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce our May 18 meeting speaker, the founder of Raw Timberwood, Sean Guin. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Sean will be discussing navigating business ownership in Laguna Beach.

Sean is the founder and president of Raw Timberwood, Orange County’s premier importer of tropical exotic hardwoods. The company specializes in the manufacture and wholesale of unique residential and commercial furnishings. With his gallery and warehouse rooted in the Laguna Beach Canyon.

During a career spanning over two decades, Sean has developed a reputation for his creative outlook in designing and manufacturing unique architectural masterpieces. Sean’s passion for carpentry started shadowing his grandfather in the trades at a young age. He began his career as a builder in the union where he progressed to managing large projects. Not losing sight of his love for the artistic side of building, he went off to follow his dreams, which culminated in opening the doors to Raw Timberwood in 2019.

Sean’s roster of high-end residential and commercial projects includes NFL stadiums, hospitals, universities, hotels, and his personal favorite—the beautiful homes and restaurants of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and a brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at 7° (seven-degrees), 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. More information about the LBBC can be found at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or by emailing [email protected]

Tibetan Monk to Visit South Laguna Community Garden Park This Sunday

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is pleased to welcome the esteemed Tibetan monk Geshe Lopsang Tseten who will perform a walking meditation and Green Tara Chanting Ceremony in the garden this Sunday, May 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. This will be the third time Tibetan monks have visited the Garden Park, and they are excited to continue this tradition. Geshe Lopsang Tseten is visiting from Zanskar, India, on a mission to raise funds for his non-profit, “Deep Roots Himalayan Foundation” to provide funding for scholarships, infrastructure, and operations at the Dorje Dzong Girls School. As Sunday is Mother’s Day, it seems like the perfect time to support the education of young girls who are often under-represented and under-educated in India. The Garden is filled with flowers and is the perfect place to begin the day’s festivities. The location is 31610 Coast Highway (at Eagle Rock). A suggested donation is $20, and organizers encourage participants to bring a picnic lunch together in the garden after the event.

More information is available by emailing [email protected], www.deeprootshimilayan.org or www.southlaguna.org/garden.

Boys & Girls Club to celebrate 70 years with Platinum Jubilee

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee, tomorrow, May 13.

The 22nd Art of Giving Gala fundraiser will take place at the Montage Laguna Beach Resort. Guests will enjoy dinner, a live 10-piece big band, and auction items. The gala marks the club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year.

The club has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. It has gone from serving 300 young people daily to over 3,000 and now provides daily programs during lunch and after school on all Laguna Beach Unified School District campuses.

More information is available by contacting Michelle Fortezzo at [email protected] or (949) 715-7584.

Sally’s Fund fills the gap created by OC ACCESS drivers’ strike

Last week, drivers for paratransit provider OC ACCESS went on strike, stranding elderly and disabled commuters across Orange County.

OCTA warned riders to expect delays and to plan alternate travel arrangements.

Luckily for Laguna residents, alternate transportation options are readily available.

“Riders can get where they need to go thanks to Sally’s Fund,” said executive director Rachael Berger. “We are a small, independent nonprofit that provides door-to-door, escorted weekday transportation by trained drivers. People who use our service love our compassionate, personalized approach. Many of our regular users become like family and take advantage of our monthly outings and group shopping trips, in addition to other services that Access OC can’t provide.”

To learn more, visit Sallyfund.org or call 949-499-4100.

Upcoming Laguna Bluebelt Coalition events

Laguna’s Abalone will be the central theme for several upcoming events coordinated by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. Acclaimed marine biologist and author Ann Vileisis will discuss her recent research and book at the Suzi Q Laguna Beach Community Center at 4 p.m. on May 30. Joining the lecture, Laguna’s “Kelp lady” Nancy Caruso, will share her ten years of abalone research and surveys. Abalone and sea life will also be prominent stars in the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest and upcoming Laguna KelpFest 2023. Register for the free event at [email protected] More information is available on the Susi Q website.

The 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest is open for submissions of images captured over the past year. The submission deadline is July 7, with an artist reception later at the Laguna College Art & Design Gallery.

The Bluebelt Photo Contest highlights and celebrates Laguna’s Citywide network of marine protected areas connected together as a Bluebelt for sea life restoration serving as a nursery supporting regional fisheries from Dana Point and Newport Beach. Photo contest rules for submission can be found at contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

On June 3 at Main Beach, the 13th Annual Laguna KelpFest, sponsored by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, will celebrate and educate visitors about the important contributions Laguna’s Kelp Forests play in providing a home for sea life and mitigating the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon and shading the sea floor to cool rising sea temperatures – a necessary step in addressing sea level rise. More information about KelpFest is available at www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

American Legion Auxiliary Poppies Available by Donation

The American Legion Auxiliary supports veterans organizations with donations received in exchange for the red paper poppies they distribute at this time of year. The poppy was made the Legion’s official memorial flower in 1920 and that of the American Legion Auxiliary in 1921.

Last year, nearly $2 million was collected nationally from poppy distributions and allocated to disabled or hospitalized veterans. Your donation to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 makes it possible for them to continue to support veterans’ projects including those at V.A. Hospitals, the Bob Hope U.S.O. at John Wayne Airport, as well as helping Camp Pendleton families and our troops overseas. Those who would like to receive poppies can mail a donation to ALA Unit 222, P.O. Box 517, Laguna Beach, CA 92652 or contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected] or phone (949) 494-6016.

TBD Gallery and Studios Opens Its Doors to the Art Community

Laguna Beach has a new addition to its growing art scene. TBD Studios & Gallery, located in the heart of Laguna Canyon, is now open to the public. The gallery is the latest venture from TBD Studios, which has been providing creative services and social media management to small businesses in the area.

TBD Gallery features a diverse range of contemporary art from emerging and established artists. Their inaugural exhibition, “cars & canvases,” showcases the work of local artists with the flair of exotic and classic cars. The gallery is curated with pieces ranging from abstract paintings to photography and mixed media installations.

The gallery’s mission is to provide a platform for underrepresented artists, along with a communal workspace for artists looking for a space to create.

TBD Studios & Gallery seeks to engage with the local community through various events and workshops. TBD Studios, which provides photography, production, and pop-up services, will work closely with the gallery to support its programming. Local businesses who want to participate in the TBD Gallery’s next event are encouraged to contact the gallery.

“We’re thrilled to open TBD Gallery and provide a space for artists to showcase their work,” said TBD Studios founder and CEO, Brandon Ortega. “We’re committed to supporting the local art community, and we believe that the gallery will be a vital part of the city’s cultural landscape.”

TBD Gallery has spots for six artists seeking work space and/or gallery representation. More information about the gallery and its upcoming exhibitions and events is available by visiting their website or social media channels.

Laguna Charm House Tour to be held May 21

The Laguna Charm House Tour will be held this Sunday, May 21, from noon to 5 p.m. Village Laguna organizers will share a rare opportunity for an inside experience of a selection of well-loved properties that help tell the story of our town. This will be the 48th celebration of Lagunans’ historic and continuing contributions to the renowned village character of Laguna Beach.

Organizers invite participants to experience a taste of the heritage of Laguna Beach in neighborhoods dating from the early 1900s. The tour will visit cottages and bungalows, a working artist studio, art in the tradition of the early plein air painters and houses related to families that formed some of Laguna’s landmarks. Attendees will see how appreciative owners adapt this Laguna heritage for today’s living.

Beginning at noon, buses will depart every 20 minutes from the front of the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. The last bus leaves at 3 p.m., allowing time to complete the tour by 5 p.m. Bus guides embellish the tour with information on landmarks, vistas and Laguna history. Volunteers will consult their favorite cookie recipes and bake for participants’ enjoyment.

Tickets are $70 in advance and $80 the day of the tour, if available. Tickets may be purchased online at VillageLaguna.org or at local outlets, Cottage Furnishings, Fawn Memories, Laguna Beach Books and Laguna Nursery. Or, attendees can send a request and check to Village Laguna Charm House Tour, PO Box 1309, Laguna Beach, 92652. More information is available by calling (949) 472-7503.

Laguna Art Museum Programs

May 13 at 10 a.m. – LCAD Workshop: Chapman Hamborg

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Chapman Hamborg as he leads a watercolor workshop. Have fun creating a beautiful floral watercolor painting. In this workshop Chapman will cover the fundamentals of watercolor painting while leading the students in creating beautiful floral watercolors. Students will focus on observing from life, light and shadow, working with a variety of brushstrokes, creating a compelling composition and more. Beginners and experienced artists alike are welcome. Supplies included with the purchase of ticket. At least one paying adult must accompany children.

May 13 at 6 p.m. – The Power of Posters

In conjunction with the exhibition Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Carol A. Wells, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics, will converse with LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner. They will discuss art, activism and posters that have changed history—including Fairey’s Barack Obama Hope poster, an iconic image in the campaign for the first African American president of the United States.

May 20 at 6 p.m. – Artist Panel: 2023 LCAD MFAs

Join the 2023 Master of Fine Art graduates from the Laguna College of Art + Design for a panel discussion about their work and group show, Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. Become acquainted with these up-and-coming artists as they complete this milestone in their education and present a selection of their work to the public. Artists include Erika Bradberry, Xinchen “Jack” Cai, Chapman Hamborg, Kayla Janes, Rupy Kaloti, Amanda Kazemi, Sumire Kudo, Jackie Nagel, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Olivia Stude, Emma Yervandyan, and Kacy Yu. The panel will be moderated by Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing/Painting at LCAD.

May 21 at 1 p.m. – LCAD Workshop: Erika Bradberry

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Erika Bradberry, as she leads a workshop on contemporary landscape. Taking inspiration from the California Impressionist on view in the museum and LAM’s proximity to breathtaking views of the ocean, this workshop will let you express your creativity by teaching you the basics of landscape art. After a quick tour of the museum’s exhibitions and a trip outside, participants will learn how to simplify landscapes into basic shapes and colors. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult.

May 27 at 11 a.m. – Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this month’s session will feature a read aloud of “I Am Golden,” written by Eva Chen and illustrated by Sophie Diao, followed by a kid-friendly arts and crafts activity.

May 28 at 11 a.m. – LCAD Workshop: Amanda Kazemi

Join recent MFA graduate from LCAD, Amanda Kazemi as she leads a workshop on needle-felting. During the workshop, you’ll learn the basics of needle-felting while creating your very own seal. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. The workshop is intended for guests aged eight and older: all children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult.

LBUSD Board Member Dee Namba Perry Speak to LB Republicans

The Laguna Beach Republicans announce their May 15 meeting with special guest speaker Dee Namba Perry, a Laguna Beach Unified School District Board member. All Republicans, conservatives, independents and Laguna Beach citizens interested in the direction the school board is taking are invited to hear Dee speak, not on behalf of the board, but on her unique perspective as a board member. Remember that she will address the Laguna Beach School District’s Facilities Plan, a nonpartisan issue important to all Laguna Beach citizens. Perry will take questions from attendees if time allows. The meeting will be held at Mozambique Restaurant, starting with a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. The business meeting featuring Dee Perry will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Mozambique is located at 1740 S Coast Highway. Participants may RSVP by emailing [email protected].

‘Groove for Good’ at The Drake Restaurant in Laguna Beach

The Drake Restaurant will host an elevated culinary and entertainment experience on June 6, benefiting The Drake Gives and Save The Music Foundation. The evening will feature a three-course meal curated by The Drake, complete with wine pairings, plus entertainment provided by Cueva Entertainment. The bordeaux and gold-themed evening, produced by Elite OC Productions, will fuse together community leaders and difference makers who are committed to making an impact locally. Immersive fundraising opportunities will be available alongside a silent auction and live auction led by auctioneer extraordinaire Zack Krone. The experience will offer valuable sponsorship opportunities that include VIP perks from table-side butler service to promotional exposure. Capacity is limited due to the Drake Restaurant’s unique footprint, and sponsorships, including tickets for the evening, are expected to sell out. Sponsorship and attendance details can be found at www.thedrakegives.org.

Greater Laguna Beach GOP Hosts Presentation by Polish-born Karolina Zatorska on May 17

New Greater Laguna Beach GOP board member Karolina Zatorska will present on Wednesday, May 17 at Mozambique in Laguna. Zatorska’s multimedia presentation highlights her eyewitness account of Poland’s transformation from communism to democracy. The talk concludes with her personal observations on how closely recent events in America resemble those in the communist system.

Zatorska was born in 1978 in then-communist Poland. She is a graduate of University of Wroclaw with an MA in English and Journalism. She first came to the US in 2000 for a student exchange program in San Francisco. In 2007, she went to live and work in New York City to get hands-on experience in trade and since 2012 has lived in Southern California, where she connected Polish and US software/IT companies. From 2017 until 2020 she held the office of the Trade Commissioner of Poland to Los Angeles.

Zatorska became a permanent resident of the US in 2015, and in August 2020 obtained her US citizenship. She was recently welcomed as one of the GLBGOP’s newest board members.

Mozambique is located at 1740 South Coast Highway. On May 17 registration takes place upstairs at 5 p.m., followed by mingling, a cocktail hour and food. Zatorska’s speech will be at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Boma room. The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s annual meeting also takes place this evening. The event is for members of the organization and their guests, but conservative, open-minded local citizens are invited to attend one meeting without joining. Those interested can RSVP at GLBGOP.com.

Mad Scientist of Music Coming to Laguna

Elvis Schoenberg’s Orchestre Surreal is coming to the Artist’s Theater at Laguna Beach High School on June 18, starring the Mad Scientist of Music, Ross Wright (aka Elvis Schoenberg) and featuring classical guitarist, Eric Henderson. Free parking is available.

A wild and seductive orchestral ride that pushes against the boundaries of genre and dares to suggest a world stripped of those borders, the Orchestre Surreal presents radically different artistic expressions that, in Elvis Schoenberg’s world, have every obligation to collide. The result is a celebratory deconstructing of known and unknown songs with the wit and whimsy of Spike Jones and the musical complexities of Frank Zappa, and a showcasing of the wackiest wacky-savant orchestra of twenty-five musicians in recent history. Local musician Phil Goff will also be featured. The doors open at 7 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7:30 p.m. Doors Regular Admission

Tickets can be purchased here www.eventbrite.com/e/elvisshoenbergs-orchestre-surreal-featuring-eric-henderson-tickets-624918256327.