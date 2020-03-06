Letter: Response: In Support of the Honarkars’ Efforts

Share this:

I support the reasonable and progressive efforts of residents who want to move Laguna Beach forward by protecting the often-forgotten peoples of this city from corporate overdevelopment. The inclusion of all Laguna Beach residents is imperative when determining the future of our city.

Laguna Beach is a wonderful place to live. My family began to rent our apartment in 2013 and have cherished our time in this truly unique city. To be honest, I cannot think of a better place to live than this beautiful art community along the sea.

The opinions and rights of all residents in this city should be preserved, including the opinions and rights of renters. All residents have “skin in the game” and should be a part of the decision-making process of determining our future.

Laguna Beach should be thankful and grateful for renters, who invest in the town’s future both civically and financially, just like Laguna’s homeowners. Believe it or not, 37.5% of Laguna Beach’s residents are renters and the renter population in California is more diverse in both ethnicity and age than the homeowner population. Given that Laguna Beach already lacks demographic diversity, excluding the voices of renters would be at a detriment to the city as it pursues a bright and prosperous future. What is more, given the diverse population of renters, to exclude the opinions and diminish the rights of renters is at best ill-informed and elitist.

Many of the empty storefronts that are on Coast Highway are owned or controlled by the same company. As our signature Hotel Laguna sits closed as a monument to corporate greed, we must ask, do we want the defining first impression of our city and the future of our community held in the hands of one company? As a 25-year-old who has worked hard to remain in this city, I emphatically say “No!”

We must press on with all efforts to save our city from the Disneyfication of Laguna Beach. If we fail, the inclusive Laguna we know will be a relic of the past. Building for corporate profits and excluding 37.5% of the city from voicing their opinions is certainly not going to save Laguna Beach. Democracy and civic engagement will save the city we all love.

Joe Gordon, Laguna Beach