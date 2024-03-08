Letter: Response to Billy Fried’s column

Last week, Billy Fried—overtourism’s best friend—suggested opening the Festival of the Arts venue for increased use in his Indy column on March 1.

What’s wrong with Billy’s picture? Hm. There is no mention of what loud uses might be allowed, no mention of glutting the town with many more day-trippers, no mention of, say 1,300 parking spaces needed to handle a 2,600-seat auditorium while we’re already struggling with 6.5 million annual day-trippers.

Let me guess – the tourism-driven Mayor Sue Kempf and Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi’s solution would be for taxpayers to pay for more parking structures.

Indeed, there goes the tag team of Kempf and Rounaghi again devising new ways to gin up more tourism without asking residents what they want. How’d that work for the $250,000 wasted on the scuttled promenade plans Kempf oversaw? Anybody ever get asked about buying the library and possibly turning it into a parking lot (another Kempf concealed effort)? Any takers for turning the promenade into an open carry alcoholic beverage zone as Mayor Kempf proposed in the OC Register? And where was all that promised querying of residents to determine their best use of St. Catherine’s?

While Billy scoffs at the noise level for surrounding neighbors, ponder loud music blasting through the canyon, through town and up to all surrounding neighborhoods on both sides of the canyon. On a loud night, music supposedly inside the Mozambique restaurant can be heard about a mile away.

Granted, it’s a shame to have such a terrific community venue and not be able to use it more often. Select uses might work (beware of usage creep). But like most projects proposed by local pro-business politicians and pro-overtourism advocates, everything gets sugar-coated and glossed over, with all the disqualifying, expensive and inconvenient details intentionally ignored to sell a potential bill of goods to the unwary or blindsided public. All pursued with a fait-accompli-we’ll-push-this-through-before-anyone-can-react-don’t-ask-and-don’t-tell-the-residents abandon. (Need I mention the library again?)

So here’s the pitch: I dare the City Council to conduct a legitimate survey to determine public sentiment about opening the Festival Of Arts up to increased use, a survey employing a fully independent research firm whose directions and questions have been openly vetted by the public –not just City Hall and cherry-picked pro-tourism, pro-business staffers or the obviously biased Chamber.

I dare Kempf and Rounaghi to honestly ask the public and listen for a change.

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach