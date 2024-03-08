Letter: City Council should agree to place term limits on the agenda

Only a self-indulgent career politician expects to serve more than two terms in office. Resident voters seek the opportunity of term limits as a ballot measure. It appears to be a “conflict of interest” to expect seated politicians to limit themselves to two terms to enable new candidates the opportunity to serve.

Privileged incumbents generally have a distinct entrenched political campaign finance advantage from all the favors they grant during their term in office to known wealthy donors and PAC organizations.

When I ran for City Council, term limits were an important issue of my campaign platform. If an elected official cannot complete their campaign promises within two terms, it is time to allow a fresh new candidate the opportunity to serve their city. Enabling a newly-elected City Council member the privilege and opportunity to serve their community brings fresh ideas, new perspectives, and change.

Lorene Laguna, Laguna Beach