Letter: Save Thousand Steps?

Do you remember Salt Creek? If you do, then you know that Bill Wilcoxen is turning in his grave. After all of his years of hard, heartfelt work to save us all free access to Salt Creek, beach access is once again threatened, and this time here in Laguna. No, I’m not talking about Emerald Bay, which may have an Irvine Ranch Grandfather Clause. I’m talking about Thousand Steps. Bill was an accomplished surfer, Lagunatic, devoted husband, father and trusted Laguna attorney. He truly believed that all of our beaches are for everyone, for us all and not just the wealthy or privileged. Alas, perhaps today we need a new bumper sticker, “Save Thousand Steps?”

Ken Denton, Laguna Beach