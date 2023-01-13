Laguna Sports Update: Week of Jan. 13

WRESTLING (1-1)

Breakers Get Historic Win – Defeats Huntington Beach

Laguna Beach Wrestling has been a Breaker sport since joining the Sunset Conference in 2018-19, and under Coach Robert Morales, the team achieved individual honors, but Laguna has struggled with their squad size, needing more players to compete for league dual match competition. 2023 is the same, as Laguna could only fill nine of the 14 weight levels for the Sunset Wave League match held at Huntington Beach on Jan. 4, but six players won their class to lead the Breakers to a 36-24 upset of the Oilers.

Sunset Wave League Winners

Mason Mikulin (106 lbs) win by pin.

Barron Zepeda (113 lbs) win by pin.

Jackson Lawsky (120 lbs) win by pin.

Caedman Welch (138 lbs) win by pin.

James Kramer (145 lbs) win by pin.

Jeremy Kanter (182 lbs) win by pin.

Laguna lost to league champion Marina 54-27 on Dec. 14 and traveled to Edison on Jan. 11 to decide second place. The league meet is slated for Feb. 4.

BOYS BASKETBALL (6-14)

Laguna dropped both Sunset Conference crossover games last week, losing 73-59 at Fountain Valley on Jan. 4 and 53-45 to Edison on Jan. 6.

Against the Barons, Breakers held a 36-29 advantage at the intermission, but a torrid second half by Fountain Valley, led by JJ Gray’s 32 points, erased the Laguna advantage. Dylan McEachern scored 16 points for Laguna, and Jack Halverson scored 13.

In Friday’s game, Laguna outshot the Chargers but faded late in the fourth quarter to lose the game. Jack Halvorson led all Breakers with 17 points. Sunset Wave League play began with Corona del Mar on Jan. 11 in Dugger Gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (1-0, 17-4)

Laguna opened Sunset Wave League play on Jan. 10 with a 41-29 victory over Marina. Last week, Laguna was easily defeated by visiting Los Alamitos on Jan. 5, 53-44. However, the Breakers bounced back with a pair of non-league wins on the road, defeating Jurupa Valley 46-21 on Jan. 6 and Kaiser. Against Jurupa, Alexandra Grombchevsky and Elaina Seabold led in scoring with 10 points, while Sophie Marriner had 17 rebounds. At Kaiser, Kate Cheng was the top scorer with 15 points, while Marriner added 12 points and had 13 rebounds.

BOYS SOCCER (4-6-0)

Laguna lost both crossover matches last week, losing 5-0 at home to Edison on Jan. 4 and 4-1 at Los Alamitos on Jan. 6. League play started this past week.

GIRLS SOCCER (1-0-0, 3-6-3)

Breakers opened Wave League play with a 1-0 upset of Corona del Mar (11-3-1) on Tuesday at Guyer Field. Rylee Goode provided the only score. Like the Boys Soccer squad, Laguna Girls had a rough go in their crossover Sunset Conference matches last week, losing at home 5-0 to D-1 #7 Huntington Beach on Jan. 3 and 3-0 to Edison on Jan. 5.

GIRLS WATER POLO (6-4)

Breakers lost another tough contest at Foothill 8-6 on Jan. 5. Kara Carver scored two goals and had two steals to lead Laguna. Charlotte Riches had a goal, a drawn penalty shot converted by Laguna, and two steals. The following day, Laguna easily defeated Martin Luther King 18-5 at the Laguna Community Pool, with the entire squad seeing action.

The Breakers’ depth and stamina will be tested on Jan. 13-14 at the Santa Barbara TOC, where they are seeded fourth. The first big encounter will probably be Friday afternoon against Foothill in the quarterfinals at Santa Barbara HS.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.