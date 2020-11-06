Letter: School Board Elections

Share this:

Amy Kramer and Sheri Morgan ran serious School Board campaigns focused on real issues. Amy, Sheri and I all knew of each other’s intention to run for two open seats, and filed our candidacies without knowing for certain who else would be running.

When the field of candidates was final and official it was obvious three of us were reform candidates who would compete for the same voters. To prevent that I tried to give the other two reform candidates a better chance by ending my campaign and supporting Amy and Sheri.

If I had not suspended my own campaign, perhaps I would have gotten more votes and Amy and Sheri would have gotten fewer votes, but I believe the results would have been the same.

I converted my campaign to a voter education effort that generated a positive response by thousands of voters. I did everything I could to channel that response to support for Amy and Sheri.

In 2020, the majority of voters chose candidates Jan Vickers and Kelly Osborne, both supporting the record of the current School Board majority. That outcome speaks for itself. We get the government to which we consent, that is how democracy works. That does not end the need for advocacy to enhance school governance standards.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach

