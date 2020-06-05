Letter: School Board Member Should Drop Lawsuit

Share this:

For the second time now, the U.S. District Court has dismissed Dee Perry’s lawsuit against her fellow board members and Superintendent Viloria. Although Ms. Perry could yet again file another complaint on the same things to drag this out, pretty soon it will be three strikes and she’s out. In the meantime, Ms. Perry is just costing the taxpayers, and our students, money.

Some have suggested that the case has not resolved because Ms. Perry’s fellow board members are not being reasonable. These people say “just give Ms. Perry what she wants.” But it is clear to me, based on over 25 years of experience in defending litigation, that Ms. Perry’s attorneys are very, very likely seeking some sort of payment from our schools. I think Ms. Perry and her attorneys are the ones being unreasonable, not the rest of the Board. Anyone who really thinks that Ms. Perry’s attorneys are not seeking money from the district (and it’s our money, by the way) should specifically ask Ms. Perry whether or not her attorneys are seeking monetary payment from the district, and if so how much.

If Ms. Perry says “no,” her supporters should ask Ms. Perry why her complaint (now dismissed) sought that relief, and specifically ask Ms. Perry to instruct her attorney to remove the request for attorneys fees from any future complaint and stop demanding her attorney get paid our money.

Enough is enough. The court has ruled. Ms. Perry should instruct her attorney to stop costing the taxpayers’ money and drop her lawsuit. Perhaps then she can focus on her elected position instead of litigation.

Keith Newburry, Laguna Beach

