Letter: School Board Member Takes Part in Political Bullying

The LBUSD Public Communications office recently confirmed email content sent under official seal by School Board member Peggy Wolff. The message recklessly accuses member Dee Perry of violating legally binding School District rule. That accusation is not supported by evidence, fact or law.

Wolff’s bizarre message charges Perry with misconduct for meeting LBHS graduate to discuss issues of public record.

Perry did not violate the rule. Wolff did.

Board Bylaw 9200 prohibits individual members from acting in official capacity on behalf of Board to “resolve a complaint” or respond to formal “information requests” directed to LBUSD.

In legally incoherent diatribe, Wolff stridently adjudges Perry violated Bylaw 9200. A phone call would’ve confirmed that Perry referred the constituent to the Superintendent for any official requests, fully complying with rules.

By comparison, the constituent initiated the request to meet with Perry. Wolff’s letter was unsolicited and inappropriately personal.

Perry met over coffee in public without secrecy. Wolff touts veiled informant “grapevine” alert about so-called suspicious meeting supposedly banned by unspecified “protocols.”

No linkage between Perry meeting and Bylaw 9200. Wolff absurdly pronounces constituent meeting prohibited gathering:

“…not the place of a Board member…outside our bylaws…Board operates with all five members present…you can always attend a Board meeting and address ALL five Board members during public comment.”

Wrong, wrong and wrong. Board members and public can discuss issues informally or conduct formal meetings without all five members. Indeed, state law limits some discussions defined by state law as meetings to two members.

Wolff’s message foreseeably had a chilling effect on freedom of speech, association and democratic representation. Her email irrationally asserts constituent complicity in misconduct, discouraging citizen from meeting elected representative, and vice versa.

Wolff apparently violated Bylaw 9200 by communicating charges to public instead of Board to give accused minimal due process, starting with notice and hearing. Wolff individually tried to manage own complaint against Perry on behalf of Board and School District.

Other disregarded Board rules include 1009 (Civility, Community Relations); 1113 (District Websites); 1114 (District Social Media); 1312.3 (Uniform Complaints); 5131.2 (Bullying); 5145.3 (Non-Discrimination/Harassment); 9010 (Public Statements); 9012 (Board Member Electronic Communications).

Did Superintendent, Board President or others enable Wolff? Sending on LBUSD media created public record without reasonable expectation of privacy, exposing Perry and constituent to false public allegations.

Not mere “protocol” breach, political bullying breached public trust. Board should afford due process denied to Perry and her constituent, so Wolff can show cause why she should not be punitively sanctioned.

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach