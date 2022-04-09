Letter: Secret Santa & Easter Bunny Join Forces

I had three requests that I do another “Secret Santa” before summer and not limit it to just December. So here it is! Secret Santa and Easter Bunny join forces!

As always, all of our fundraisers that we do together are transparent (all donations are live and updated and pictures are sent to everyone). Community watchdog Sheri Morgan will count the money and any donations made for full transparency.

Easter is on April 17. I purchased easter baskets, giant golden and smaller colorful eggs that we will fill with gift cards, cash and of course chocolate!

You can donate to the usual secure CheddarUp link (deadline is April 14), or send/drop off gift cards, cash, and checks to my house. If you want to use another payment option, just email me and I will add that amount to CheddarUp for full transparency.

All donations will be split equally (some people have requested that their donations go directly to specific families or individuals) to the Laguna Beach individuals identified below. 10% of donations will go to Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center in the Canyon to help anyone truly in need to pay their vet bill. I will send you a picture of the check and you can call them to confirm the donation for full transparency.

Contributions will support:

1. Single mom and daughter

2. Single mom and son

3. Single dad and son

4. Female senior citizen

Thank you so much for your donations every year. To donate, please visit my.cheddarup.com/c/secret-santa-easter-bunny-join-forces.

Celine Macmillan, Laguna Beach