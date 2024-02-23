Letter: Suggestion to add Indy online poll comment section 

I’d like to suggest that the Indy create an online reader response page for its weekly polls so that readers can discuss the pros and cons of each poll’s question.

Simple poll questions such as “Do you support changing the Downtown Specific Plan to allow more two and 3-story buildings for housing?” leave out way too many of the key points that can affect responses.

In this instance, this poll question does not mention the many consequences of what the Downtown Specific Plan may engender, such as requiring only .5 parking spaces per new home in the downtown area – thus resulting in greater congestion and yet even fewer parking spaces available in what is already the most jam-packed part of town.

Which then presupposes that residents will have to come out of pocket to pay for yet another parking structure – ostensibly helping subsidize the profits builders and developers would be making at taxpayers’ expense.

Nor is there mention of what these new homes would sell for – they certainly wouldn’t help meet our affordable housing goals. So, indeed, who exactly would benefit and profit the most?

Additionally, there is no mention of how taller structures will eliminate views, block sunlight, and further erode Laguna’s quaint downtown charm.

Giving readers the opportunity to discuss these kinds of details should help everyone make more enlightened decisions.

An alternative method of clarification might be to have a very brief, even-handed pros vs. cons mentioned for each poll’s question.

The point is to produce a better picture of public sentiment and ensure the true veracity of each poll’s results.

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach