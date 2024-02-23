Laguna Beach Police Department names 2023 employees of the year

The Laguna Beach Police Department has nominated Corporal Antonio Manzano, Community Services Officer Rosie Santana and Sergeant David Gensemer as its employees of the year.

Officer of the Year – Corporal Antonio Manzano. Photo courtesy of the LBPD

Manzano was nominated Officer of the Year, Santana was selected as Professional Staff Member of the Year, and Supervisor of the Year went to Gensemer.

Professional Staff Member of the Year- Community Services Officer Rosie Santana. Photo courtesy of the LBPD

According to a release from the department, these selections came after a thorough review by an awards committee made up of members from the Police Employees’ Association, Municipal Employees’ Association, and Police and Fire Management Association.

Supervisor of the Year- Sergeant David Gensemer. Photo courtesy of the LBPD

“After careful deliberation, a unanimous decision was reached to recognize the Officer of the Year, Professional Staff Member of the Year, and Supervisor of the Year,” the release stated. “The following recipients displayed passion and dedication to the police department’s mission in 2023 and set themselves apart to provide exceptional service to our community.”

