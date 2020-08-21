Letter: Taxation with Representation

Share this:

I’m glad to see that George Weiss is running for City Council. He cares about Laguna. The one most of us moved here for and love so much.

Residents were told in March that controversial projects not would be taken up during the crisis. This promise has seemingly been broken: the biggest projects in 50 years are being prepped, reviewed and passed at a record pace, all while shocked taxpayers watch from home.

The voting record speaks for itself. Residents need real representation.

Trish Sweeney, Laguna Beach

