Letter: The Character of Our Town

Share this:

I’m relatively new here. My wife and I purchased our home in the Arch Beach Heights neighborhood in 2018.

After reflecting on it, I know that it isn’t primarily my beautiful home that drew me here but it is in fact in large part the character of our great town that made this place feel like home.

To me, the character and driving force of Laguna Beach is its people, so many of whom care deeply, as I do, about nature and the arts. I truly hope that people who share these interests and values will always want to make their home here and continue to influence our community for good.

At the same time, the character of our town is not run-down homes that seem to litter every neighborhood, our way too many empty storefronts, our overgrown fire-hazardous vegetation, or our shabby, woefully underdeveloped downtown.

Maybe I’m wrong, but to me this distinction is one that has gotten a little cloudy with respect to this upcoming City Council election.

Whether stated overtly or just intimated, I believe that there is a misconception being spread among many in town that this coming city council election is about saving the character of our town. Don’t be fooled by this. It is a clever political subterfuge.

As long as those who share our Laguna Beach values live here, Laguna Beach will always keep its character.

What we very much need though are City Council members who will help ensure, with the input of residents, that Laguna Beach becomes the jewel of Orange County and not the dump of Orange County.

As you may have guessed, my vote is with the Liberate Laguna-endorsed candidates, Larry Nokes and Bob Whalen, and I hope that yours will be too.

Uri Greenwald, Laguna Beach

Share this: