Letter: The No Tree Effect

Regarding your survey question: Do you support fire officials’ guidance to trim trees for at least six feet above roofs and other combustible structures for wildfire defense? This question doesn’t get at the issue. There is nothing wrong with pruning tree branches to keep them six feet above your roof. That is not the problem. It is the prohibition by the fire department insisting that the entire tree be ten feet away from the house. This keeps trees from being allowed in the yards of most properties. That coupled with their not allowing tree canopies to extend over property lines, really seals the no tree effect.

Ann Christoph, Laguna Beach